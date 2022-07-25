Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $148,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $134.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

