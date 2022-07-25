Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Cut to C$25.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WJXFF remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.
About Wajax
