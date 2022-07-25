VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $20,575.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $20,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VOXX International Trading Up 6.6 %

VOXX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.62. 1,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

