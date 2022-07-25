Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $385,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.