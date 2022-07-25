Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,874. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.18.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.