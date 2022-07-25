Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,874. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

