Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,436 shares of company stock valued at $63,965,842 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $104.50. 26,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

