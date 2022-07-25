Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,464 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Procore Technologies worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,387,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,445. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 76,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,265,846.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,689,497.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

