Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $65.79.

