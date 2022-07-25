Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.97 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

