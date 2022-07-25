VIG (VIG) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (VIG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $820,018.67 and approximately $24.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,738,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

