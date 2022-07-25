VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.