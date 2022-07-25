Verso Token (VSO) One Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Token Coin Trading

