Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $61,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $61,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

