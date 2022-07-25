Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 707,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,266,027. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

