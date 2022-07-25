Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $5.23

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00023818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $2.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,021.01 or 1.00282910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00042303 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004508 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

