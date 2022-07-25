Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.29. 2,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 159,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,083,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $99,529,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.