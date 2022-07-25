Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.29. 2,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 159,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,083,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $99,529,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Articles

