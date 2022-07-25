Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Cap of $24.08 Million

Velo (VELO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market cap of $24.08 million and $837,181.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032191 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velo is velo.org.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

