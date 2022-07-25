Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VECO stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.