Vectorspace AI Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.47 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $73,183.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

