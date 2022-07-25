Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

Shares of COO opened at $313.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $369.23. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

