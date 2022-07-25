Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $9.33 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of AZEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

