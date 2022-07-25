Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.69 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,720 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after acquiring an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

