Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $20.24 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,308,489 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 1,175,121 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,619,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 972,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

