Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,161 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.84% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.02 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

In related news, Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

