Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,399,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,203,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.