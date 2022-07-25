Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is MY Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MY Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 11.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $353.13 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

