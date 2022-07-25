Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $239.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

