Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $260.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

