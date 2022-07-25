Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Position Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.86. 10,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,058. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.