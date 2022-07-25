VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.68

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 673867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

