Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 6.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.33. 25,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

