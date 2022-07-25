V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in V.F. by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.