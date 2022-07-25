UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.86. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 315 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.