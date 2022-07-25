Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.39. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 64,390 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $999.14 million, a P/E ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

