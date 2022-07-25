Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

