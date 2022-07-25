Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $65,126.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032181 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
