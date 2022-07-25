Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,319.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $42,319.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

