Umbrella Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $186,179.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $186,179.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

