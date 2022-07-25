Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,835 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.17% of Ultra Clean worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.0 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.