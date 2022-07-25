UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.51. 134,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,677,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $64,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

