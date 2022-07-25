UBS Group Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Neutral

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

