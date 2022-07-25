UBS Group Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Neutral

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Huntsman stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.
Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
