U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

USB traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $48.13. 31,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,318. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

