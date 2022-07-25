Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 491,609 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,609 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group comprises 1.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.26% of Huazhu Group worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,491,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.97 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

