Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 202,314 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,314 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 5.32% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $111,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

