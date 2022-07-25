Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 16,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

