Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $38.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

TWTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 101,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,032,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.95 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

