Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Twitter Price Performance

Twitter stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. 25,188,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twitter

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 183,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

