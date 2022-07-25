TRON Price Down 3.2% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.07 billion and $449.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,434,535,798 coins and its circulating supply is 92,434,540,571 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

