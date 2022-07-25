Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

