Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

